Everyday People PNG : Lydia Kemo

Famaco is building the US Embassy Compound in Konedobu.

I worked with Famaco three years now going on four.

Now US Embassy advertised some positions and I applied but they are waiting for my Covid-19 test results.

If it’s negative than I will get my report and go and give it to the US embassy to consider me for that job.

It’s almost two weeks now since I was sent home.

I’m not sure if I will be getting paid or not so I’ll just wait and see what happens.

Everyone in the company was required to take a Covid test because they found out that we had some positive people working together with us.

First I went to PIH and took the test and they said I’m positive so after one week I went back for a second test.

My experience with the Covid-19 test is that it’s not that scary.

They’ll just put the ear bud into your nose and then get some sample tissue out and they put it in a small bottle and then they’ll close it and send it to lab.

You will feel itchy and sneeze because they will push the bud right inside but that’s all.

Lydia Kemo, Taurama, NCD.