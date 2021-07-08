Everyday People PNG : Karen Makasu

This is my first year of teaching. Well before I came here I was teaching back at home at ARoB at St. Mary’s Asitavi Secondary, it’s an all girls’ school.

About today it’s quite an overwhelming feeling. It’s a very special day especially for us 700 students who have graduated today with Bachelor of Education in Secondary teaching. For me after all these years of my education journey and up until now it’s the very happiest moment of my life and I’m also looking forward to other endeavours or achievements that I would like to add onto this degree paper that I got.

Karen Makasu- South Bougainville, AROB.