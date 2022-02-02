Everyday People PNG: KAMA BRO’s band

The band has two members that have passed away while their lead guitarist left for California a state on the west coast of the United States to pursue his teaching career as a professor.

Though the band lost a few of its members, they remain strong and committed to bringing various music genres for the people to enjoy.

Kama Bros band perform for various occasions singing local songs from Hula and other areas of PNG. They have recorded a song or two with NBC and have played on stages in various central province villages.

The old boys of Poukama have wonderful songs that they hope to pass on to their families to keep that fire in their melody alive.