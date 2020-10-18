Everyday People PNG: Julie Yakasa

My father was one of the first evangelists and teachers here in Enga province. As an educator he taught many, many people how to read and write. I guess it’ is inevitable that I would also become a teacher because I had also been raised and taught by American missionaries.

I went to Balob Teacher’s College and came back to Enga to teach. I was a teacher for 32 years. The best thing I achieved whilst teaching is being a part of educating the Engan people to be where they are now. I thank God for using me to educate such people like our Governor Sir Peter Ipatas and many other people who are now in important jobs and I just thank the Lord for using me to help them. I am retired now.

I have been here in Enga all my life. I am married to a pastor and now we are giving service to the Lord.

- Julie Yakasa, Wabag, Enga