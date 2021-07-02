Everyday People PNG : Joylene Tanfa

Wewak’s very own Joylene Tanfa is one of PNG’s top supermodel that has graced many runway stages representing her country both locally and internationally and her experience adds significant value to the world of PNG Fashion.

Her confidence has won the hearts of many a young aspiring model in the making.

Miss Tanfa is a model, designer, entrepreneur, Tru Warrior boxer and fashion icon who promotes fitness and healthy living to those that know her or that have crossed her path.

In a country that has been struck with violence, she stands strong in her advocacy for the women folk, with the team from Tru Warrior who believe that women and girls have the right to be prepped with effective self-defense techniques when in dangerous situations.

She embodies a true package of style, finesse and power.