Everyday People PNG : Joshua Karuhia

I use to be involved in the women and youth empowerment space.

I am now venturing into SME, specifically selling women’s products because I see a huge market.

I am being employed as an agent for Maila networks and I sell women’s products such as facial scrubs, women’s bags, shoes and jewelry.

My interest of selling started 14 years ago when I was a student in High school.

I use to sell similar products to my class girls and female teachers in school.

For this business, I just got it off the ground just recently after I was laid off from work last year.

It is an alternative source of income for me apart from my part-time job.

I can say that the market for women products is definitely there.

Women these days are investing more in themselves and are flexing their muscles so there is a huge potential in the market for women’s products.

Joshua Karuhia- Waigani, POM