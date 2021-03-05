Everyday People PNG : Joshua Karuhia

I use to be involved in the women and youth empowerment space.
I am now venturing into SME, specifically selling women’s products because I see a huge market.
I am being employed as an agent for Maila networks and I sell women’s products such as facial scrubs, women’s bags, shoes and jewelry.
My interest of selling started 14 years ago when I was a student in High school.
I use to sell similar products to my class girls and female teachers in school.
For this business, I just got it off the ground just recently after I was laid off from work last year.
It is an alternative source of income for me apart from my part-time job.
I can say that the market for women products is definitely there.
Women these days are investing more in themselves and are flexing their muscles so there is a huge potential in the market for women’s products.
Joshua Karuhia- Waigani, POM