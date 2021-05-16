Everyday People PNG : Johnston Gilina

I left school after grade 8 because of school fee problems and could not continue.

It has been a struggle but I believe that God has his own ways and I will one day have the opportunity to go back to school and get an education.

Right now I am not working, I’m at home doing church work. I am married but I do not have any children of my own. I adopted my sister’s child and I am taking care of her. My wife is from the Central Province as well, and she lives in the village while I am here.

I came here to ATS to live with my sister and found that life is very hard.

Getting water, going to the market and all of that is very hard. But the good thing about people here is that we help each other out, and make sure that we are okay and we keep surviving here despite the struggles.

My family and I get our water from a sister from our church, but sometimes when there is no water, we collect water when it rains to fill our containers.

I am a Seventh Day Adventist, my parents were also SDAs so I grew up in the church. I am a church member of Erima SDA church, but joined the church here at ATS when I came to stay with my sister because of COVID-19.

In my church at Erima I am a leader for the Adventurer, and I lead the kids in Sabbath school programs and take them in lessons.

In 2011, I was appointed by the Central Papua Conference (CPC) as an Adventurer leader in the CPC.

Some discouragements has come into my life but I have trust in my Lord that he has taken care of me and led me this far.