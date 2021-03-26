Everyday People PNG : John Vali

I was convicted of murder and I have been serving at the prison for 20 years.

Three years ago I put forward my application to the Parole board committee to be considered for parole.

I have been in the prison for a very long time and I have been struggling.

While in prison, I accepted Jesus Christ as my lord and Savior and I am a changed person compared to 20 years ago.

I am thankful that the government has the Parole board committee in place which is allowing prisoners like me who have been in the prison for a long time, have the opportunity to join the community once more.