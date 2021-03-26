Everyday People PNG : John Vali

 

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
11:25, March 26, 2021
I am John Vali from Central Province and I am a prisoner at the Bomana Correctional Institution.

I was convicted of murder and I have been serving at the prison for 20 years. 

Three years ago I put forward my application to the Parole board committee to be considered for parole.

I have been in the prison for a very long time and I have been struggling. 

While in prison, I accepted Jesus Christ as my lord and Savior and I am a changed person compared to 20 years ago.

I am thankful that the government has the Parole board committee in place which is allowing prisoners like me who have been in the prison for a long time, have the opportunity to join the community once more.  

