Everyday People PNG: John Ani Murray

For the longest time I have been involved in music and it has taken me on many a journey, may it be educational, to promote awareness or just to have a great time.

Music as quoted by Plato, “Amongst the gifts God has sent, music is one of the best, which reaches the inner soul of a person. Makes you laugh, cry, dance and smile. Universal language for all”.

In my musical journey through the years, I have been lucky enough to meet wonderful musicians avid to the full in their craft. I am a flute player at heart and play the occasional saxophone or keyboard.

My travels in music have led me places in PNG and abroad, bringing me to publishing my very own jazz fusion and contemporary albums.

I found a passion in music and adapted myself to being eclectic to all forms of it. It has taught me to be respectful of others in their craft and to be able to communicate productive and positive messages to society.

Being a part of outreach programs and workshops through this art form and cultural activity medium has been an honour and privilege.

There is healing in music and a musician expresses this through their performance that really pulls at one's heart strings when it is to deliver a great message.

“Where words fail, music succeeds.”