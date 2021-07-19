Everyday People PNG : Joe Koro

I got five kids here in this school, Bavaroko. My big girl is in grade 7, second born is grade 3, my boy is in grade 5 and then I got another boy in grade 4 and my baby is in elementary.

I’m a stakeholder here. I always come here. The headmistress knows, I come here when there’s grass to cut I’m always the team leader here.

I live along Taurama road. I bought a piece of land from the locals and I built my own house there. This helped to come out of the dilemma of renting places. Here it is very convenient because it’s closer to my children’s school. I walk my children to school every morning because now I’m on night shift.

Actually I’m a journalist by profession but I left my job in the news room because I’m getting old. When I was a young man I used to travel everywhere to look for news and trying hard to meet deadlines.

But now I’m working with Digicel as a security driver. I enjoy my job as a driver. Almost everything is good. Service is good, pay is good, job is good, conditions are good, and company gives free data and free credit. And so you see that’s why I have stayed for over 10 years.

Joe Koro – Kesi, Taurama Road