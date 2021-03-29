Everyday People PNG : Joe Boni

I left my village when I was just a teenager in 2004, and I have been roaming the streets of Port Moresby. I have been sustaining my life through selling street items.

I sell only a few items. Life is hard for me. The little I get from my sales, I buy scone and drink. I live at 9 mile on my own.

I really want to go back home, many of us who are homeless in the city and we want to go back to our provinces and it would be great if someone assists us with tickets to go home.

When I was a kid, a man from my place brought me and the others to Port Moresby to work but he lied to us.