Everyday People PNG: James Rumi

We have the highest population so the job can be overwhelming. I was transferred out here in August last year. If you look out the gate, opposite the station is Banz market, it’s the longest market in PNG taking up the entire street so that is something unique that we have.

Being the Station Commander I have to manage all of my officers and ensure they are good ambassadors of the force. They wear the uniform proudly and do their job well but sometimes it’s difficult, especially with limited resources. Our biggest problems are drug use and alcohol consumption.

- Inspector James Rumi, Banz, Jiwaka