Everyday People PNG: James Lunge

James is from Yangoru in East Sepik Province and was admitted to the bar this week, as a lawyer.

Like many Papua New Guineans in the rural areas who strive to become someone in the future, James would wake up as early as 6am to take that long walk to school. He said going through this experience and other challenges of village life, gave him perspective about what he wanted in life. When he came to the city, he saw how opportunities can be grasped.

James always aspired to be a lawyer, but while doing his grade 11 at Jubilee Catholic Secondary School, he studied science, and was selected to pursue Mining Engineering at the University Of Technology (UOT) in Morobe Province.

But after his first year of studies, he realised it wasn’t what he was passionate about and so he took a year off in 2016. The following year, James enrolled at the University of Papua New Guinea to study law.

On Monday January 30, James graduated with honours after almost seven months of training at LTI. He is now a certified Lawyer.

He said it was all had to do with managing his time and doing his best by going above and beyond.

James’ advice to aspiring Papua New Guineans who want to be lawyers and who are chasing their dreams is that anything is possible.

“If you are going to give a hundred and ten per cent, that is what you are going to get it. If you give in something less, that is what you are going to receive at the end of the day. Do your best and go beyond what everyone else is doing,” said James.