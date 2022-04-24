Everyday People PNG: Jacob Aindri Wulwaru_Part 2

At the end of 1995, I started doing Adult Matriculation Courses at Tabubil University Centre and successfully obtained my grade twelve transcript. I then applied to PNGEI and did my Diploma in Education Primary-In-service and graduated. I did not stop there. I continued to pursue my first degree through UPNG Open College Program through flexible mode. Even though there are sponsorships program available within the Department I was not fortunate enough to be considered despite numerous applications submitted to the screening committee. This did not stop me.

I stuggled, but I was also committed and determined to see that I achieve my goal. I finally graduated with my Bachelor of Arts-Professional Studies in Education from the University of Papua New Guinea in 2015. I thought to myself that I can still make a difference and leave a legacy behind for my children and grandchildren to read about when I am gone.

After obtaining my first degree I continued teaching and applied for School Inspectors’ positions that were openly advertised in 2015. I was successful and given a position at Aitape Inspectorate, West Sepik on 16th November, 2016 and resumed duties in 2017. Becoming a School Inspector was very challenging.

In 2019 I applied to Divine Word University through its Flexible Learning Centre for my Masters of Educational Leadership Program. I was accepted and enrolled in the second semester. I successfully completed it in July 2021 and graduated earlier this year, 2022.

Every day when I finished work I usually do my reflections on my educational journey and usually see that I have potentials that are untapped and the intended for my life. I relate this to my favorite text in the Book of Jeremiah 1.5 and it reads, “Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee; and before thou comest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee; and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.” This text reminded me every time that I was not born by mistake. God knew me and named me before He formed me in my mother’s womb. And He had sanctified me before I was born and has ordained me to be the person I am today.

I want to thank my wife who supported me while going through all these. She understood me and I did everything and graduated. She was my shield and a driving force in good times and bad times. Despite obstacles she always encouraged me with proactive encouragements such as: ‘don’t give up, where there is light, there is a way out’.

Enrolling for Master’s Program was a challenge and cost a lot of financial resources, meaning family sacrificed a lot in order for me to successfully complete the program. In fact all my course fees were paid by my wife through her hard earnings. Therefore, this paper is specifically dedicated to her. I owe her a lot.

My advice to the young ones around the country and my fellow Wallies Tribesmen/women that ‘despite hardships, nothing is impossible’. All we ought to do is ‘embrace GOD and do our part’ and let God complete the rest as stated in the Gospel of Mathew Chapter 6, Verse 33, ‘Seek ye first the Kingdom of God with all His Righteousness and then all things shall be added unto you’.

May this short story be an encouragement, inspiration and a legacy for my coming generations in particular the WAL TRIBES men/women, that personal life is a journey of a person that commences from conception and ceased at the grave yard. Likewise, professional life is also a journey that starts from conception and ends when a person dies. You cannot separate personal life change from professional life change; both must go hand in hand. If your personal life is not in order it will surely affect your professional life journey.

So THINK BIG, BE PROACTIVE and BE AN AGENT OF CHANGE.