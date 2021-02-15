Everyday People PNG : Ilangin Maru

Sr. Rosemary has been assigned to run chaplaincy here.

I was recruited in 2017 when the chaplaincy program began. When I was invited to come here, I had completed my bible studies and was at home praying about what the Lord wanted me to do for him.

I came from a business sector. I worked in a bank for 16 years and I left to serve the Lord. And it’s funny how the theme ‘saved to serve’ because I think that it matches my past.

So I left my work and my career and I completed a diploma in a bible college here in Port Moresby.

And I wanted for the Lord to show me what he wanted me to do.

I had written my phone number on a letter I wrote to Port Moresby General Hospital three years prior, to go and pray for people who are sick.

One day they found it and gave me a call.

The person who called me said, ‘we are looking for people to train’ and I said I don’t have any money to pay for that course. But she said, you don’t need money, just come. I said what do I bring, and she said ‘just bring yourself.’

So I went for the training and the group was made up of nurses and people like me who came from the churches.

We went through the theory of how to minister in a hospital.

I don’t have any health background, I don’t have a certificate in health. I have a business sector experience so this was a new thing for me.

I’ve never heard of a female chaplain.

I didn’t know there was a word as chaplain so that word inspired me from that time. And I found from that course that I can do this.

I tried to go to the hospital but I didn’t have a uniform and many times people didn’t accept me. But the word of the Lord said, “Knock and the door shall be opened” and I continued to go, and even though people didn’t know who I was, the calling to continue was so strong.

The hospital doesn’t pay me. My relatives tell me ‘you’re wasting your time’. But I keep going back.

I have met people in the ministry who come from all walks of life and I’m glad to have them around me and we have a supportive management.

From the original group of chaplains, there are only few left but we continue to serve

Ilangin Maru, PMGH Vice Chaplain, Port Moresby.