Everyday People PNG: Helen Labeli

Having this aid post is very good because usually our people would travel by dinghy paying K30 to go across to Yule Island, as there is a rural hospital there. With the aid post opened people can walk about 25-30 minutes from Nabua Paka to Delena to seek medical attention.

The aid post is a great help to the village people along Nabua, Delena, Poukama and Arabure, as it will save the people and the community of Kairuku.

In the village, especially babies, young children and adults have issues with backaches because they are farmers and suffer from Malaria and Tuberculosis (TB).

We actually have TB too now in the village, and there has been awareness and we have people who lead the TB section, who travel to all the villages and communities to run awareness programs and get data on TB patients and administer treatment.

TB patients travel to Agevairu to receive treatment and this aid post is a great help to the villages along the highway, especially Nabua, Delena and Poukama. There are other services we need but those in leading positions have not done enough to help their people.

During the wet season, our feeder roads are bad and the people suffer because floods destroy gardens. People suffer because they do not have food to eat. Our people are not receiving active checks to see if the village people are okay.

We have to pay K30 to get a dinghy to Beoto and another K30 from there to Moresby and this is expensive for us as village people. Our council members are inefficient and our local member is not doing anything for our village people.

We hope that this year a good leader will look into fixing the feeder roads and put an end to our struggle.