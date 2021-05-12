Everyday People PNG : Graham Jilawara

I have worked for several organisations and my last place of employment was with the World Vision.

I was privileged enough to be a part of groups that helped in training young people like myself in becoming program officers.

However, like so many, due to COVID-19 my position and that of many others were made redundant and sadly we were let go.

At present, I have been doing my best to look for employment and it has been quite difficult but I’ll keep my fingers crossed and hope that I get a good response soon.

People are being affected in all levels but we must continue to be adamant in making sure our families are being looked after.

For me, I have been lucky enough that my wife is still employed and she has been keeping us afloat.

I hope to find employment soon to help my wife.

Mother’s Day is coming up too and I couldn’t possibly imagine her being left without a great meal and special gift on that day.

I hope that the many people that are unemployed like me will eventually land good jobs and take care of themselves and their families during these hard times.