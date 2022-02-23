Everyday People PNG: Glenn Burua

The young freelancer travels around the country to inspire the younger generation to reach their goals in life. Burua is also an author and motivational speaker.

“I am really excited to be part of the team. But as they say, with great power comes great responsibility, we have to put in the work and do what we have to do to make sure the country can benefit in the end”, said Burua.

“The preparation has been going for almost two months and it has been a great experience working with the young people. Not only were we preparing them with their performance on stage but also preparing them mentally,” said Burua.

Burua has represented Papua New Guinea a number of times in countries abroad but this will be his first trip to the United Arab Emirates.