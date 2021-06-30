Everyday People PNG : Francis Turliu

I have performed with artists like Saiikay and Anslom and now for the first time with the Radaaz band.

I am currently with the gospel band P2UIF, helping them musically all because of the great John Robert who gave me the opportunity to be a part of P2UIF, and to assist them where my music could allow.

My first true instrument started with the bass guitar and by grade 8 I learnt to play the lead guitar as well. For almost 12 years now music has been my life and it has taken me on quite the ride and will continue to do so from here on out.