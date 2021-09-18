Everyday People PNG :Fiona Tom

After grade 10, Fiona stayed home for a year and in 2009 entered St. Therese Bolubolu Vocational Centre and completed two years of training.

“My first offer was at Gordons Secondary School and I was the receptionist there starting in 2010 till now, 2021. It’s almost 12 years of working as a receptionist. I started with a pay of K195 and many times my family tried to discourage me but I was never moved. I never gave up even though I went through many struggles. I was so faithful and managed to keep my job. I persevered until we had a new principal in George Kenega. He was the second principal since I started at Gordon Secondary. Because of my performance he raised my pay, though I still remain as an Admin receptionist. Now I’m getting a good pay and I’m proud of that. Sometimes I look down on myself, because of the job I hold, a simple receptionist, but my boss tells me ‘You play a very important role and your position is important in the school’. When I stay away for a day, he would call and tell me to return to work, and I see that he values me.

With my new wages, I am able to take care of my family and my extended family as well. I also want to further my education, so I’m thinking of upgrading my marks so I can return to school.

I got married to a man from Central in 2011. Our oldest child is 11, the second is 7, the third is 3 and the last born is only a year old. I consider myself blessed as they inspire and motivate me. No matter the struggles I face, my children bring me joy and happiness.