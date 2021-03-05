Everyday People PNG : Eva Wando

I attended a then community school at Four-Mile in Lae. From there, I went to high school but was unable to complete Grade Eight due to school fee issues.

After doing a number of odd jobs, I ended up at a hotel in Lae and have been here for 13 years now.

My rate is not that high but I need to continue working if I am to support my wife and two children.

I also love my job and am wholly committed to it. I am concerned about this job and every day, I look forward to ensuring that I fully achieve my day’s tasks.

- Eva Wando