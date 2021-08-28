Everyday People PNG : Erick Super

I started my studies in year one as one of the 45 intakes but at the end of my first year, year 2 and 3 many of my classmates flunked the course and I was fortunate to make it to year 4 to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts and Media and Communication.

I am now doing my internship with Post-Courier in Goroka and this is my fourth month. After graduation, I want to lodge a formal application to continue with Post-Courier.

One of my achievements while in my final year is a completion of a project proposal that has got approval for funding. I saw an advertisement calling for WASH project proposals in the media so I did a proposal as part of a course.

It was on Special Project Management and was all about writing a proposal and making it through to submission. I eventually submitted this proposal to the Department of National Planning and they approved K1.6million for our project.

I went to Port Moresby to follow up on the proposal and I hopeful that our funding would be released next week.