Everyday People PNG : Epel Kapinias

“I have two older brothers and a sister.

“I come from Nanga Nanga village in the Raluana LLG area, Kokopo, East New Britain.”

Nangananga village in the Raluana LLG, Kokopo is famous for producing great representative softball, rugby union and rugby league players over the years; a legacy that continues to inspire Epel's generation today.

To start with Epel could have ended up being as a policeman like his father, after completing his year 12 studies.

However being brought up in a strong rugby league family, the chemistry of rugby league was too strong for Epel as he was always influenced by his famous uncle, former Rabaul Guria and Kumul rugged prop forward Solbat Lucas and more recently his cousin, former Guria and original PNG Hunters winger Albert Patak.

“I started playing rugby league at schools level in 2014.

“During weekends and on holidays I was playing rugby union 7s with the village team Hudsco Harlequins in the ENBFRU competition.”

2015 -2016 he switched back to rugby league and played for the Hudsco Wanderers 9s team alongside his big brother Lucas Kapinias (Guria) and cousin Albert Patak in the Agmark Gurias Off-Season Nines Tournament.

That gave him the confidence and exposure to excel in his football career.

In 2017 he joined local champion club, Kokopo Muruks under 20s and then got promoted straight to first grade.

Between 2017-2018 Epel was drafted into the Guria Academy program; debuted in 2018 and won the Rookie of the year award.

His impressive form in the Digicel Cup that year did not go unnoticed.

He got a call up to the PNG Hunters preseason training camp under then super coach, Michael Marum.

“Everything was just happening so fast...it was like in a dream.”

For a young and inexperienced first timer, Epel was always challenged by his uncle Solbat to run hard and tackle hard and be aggressive.

“He always said that the key is discipline, hard work and commitment.”

“Getting through the Hunters training program was the biggest hurdle I had to overcome in my young rugby league playing career.

“My advise to young up and coming talents out there that to achieve something you have to be commited, work hard and make the most of the opportunity with an impression.

Since making his ISC debut in 2019 Epel has played consistently throughout.