Since we live near the Dregerhafen Secondary School, our income depends on the students and staff there.

When students are in school, I can earn K30 a day; no more than that.

When they are out on holidays, we look for other ways to put food on the table.

Our MP said to help us with SME funding so we are still waiting for him to fulfill his commitment.

For the time being, we do what we can.

Ellen Manase, Finschhafen, Morobe Province