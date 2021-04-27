Everyday People PNG : Elina Ono

Our last born was a girl. She was only 8 months at the time when I was participating in small gigs at Bee Hives, then owned by Bernard Fong.

My band mates and I took it as a fun thing at the time. It was a jam session, to shake off the stresses and hassles from the daily 9 to 5 jobs and other.

Eventually, the usual musical hang-out sessions grew to become something bigger as people enjoyed the entertainment we provided.

Our jam session group beckoned the likes of Moses Tau, Pati Pots and Sharzy in our small gigs.

Their talents brought people in numbers to enjoy entertainment in full swing. This was such a good learning ground for me.

Music was my whole other life aside from my day job as it would bring me much joy and happiness, when I would play with these amazingly talented people.

It took care of me not only as a journalist but also as a mother and wife.

In 2008, the loss of my 8month old daughter, Moet Samantha Onno, made me succumb more to music, and in 2010 under CHM Studios with Lista Laka and Makali Tau, we launched the first Bula Talei Album with my song “Natugu” as tribute to my daughter.

I was fortunate to have the support of our founding father Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and his wonderful family, Bernard Fong and the Bula Talei family and my fans.

My path in music has given me the privilege of performing with O-Shen, Justin Wellington and New Caledonia’s GURUJELE artist OK Ryos and more.

Mereani Masani also joined me with the then Bula Talei band, when she came over from Rabaul.

She stayed with us for 3 months before she ventured out to greener pastures.

These wonderful people were all a part of how I came to start my career in music.

I have been in the music industry for so long and yes it can be a tough business, but if you do what you love then do not be limited by obstacles that try to defeat your goal to inspire and encourage your music or choice of vocation.

Be that person that wants to grow and be the stepping stone for those up and coming.

My encouragement to the now generation is to first start by loving yourself and having respect for self and others.

I’ve taught myself to love me first and respect other artists.

The problem is that when you make a big name for yourself most allow it to get to their heads and in turn, they lose focus.

You not only lose respect for others but people lose respect for you.

To upcoming artists, humble yourself, and remember to respect others, if you want that same courtesy drawn to you.

My music has led me to cross paths with amazing artists who were and are respected and appreciated for their contributions musically.

I tribute my music to the greats that have passed on in Fiji and PNG: Moses Tau, Kiki Geno, David Manoka, Jale Mareau, Arthur Philitoga and Jesse Mucunabitu.

Never forget to be grateful for the talent you have been given as it is a gift from God after all and these individuals did justice to their wonderful talents.