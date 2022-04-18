Everyday People PNG: Delker Yawane

I have knowledge of sewing and I am happy to show the women here how to do screen-printing, curtain sewing, and pillowcases. I see that the women here really enjoy making these. I take part in the training as a trainer and learning as well from the program.

I am very proud of sponsor NiuPower Ltd and those involved in this program. This is the first time that I have seen many women involved. I have observed that by learning new skills or going up another level from their basic training, they are affording themselves financial security and sustainability.

Life Skills Training is a great help to those that face daily struggles in the village in getting by, this initiative will take them a long way and I thank Niupower and AA Tribal for their support in this initiative.

Whether you are a school dropout, living with disabilities or have been down on your luck, having a skill takes you further in life as you can market your product you have created, anywhere and everywhere and on different platforms.

Those that I have managed to train through this program can go into their communities teaching what they have learnt and in doing so creating opportunities through a skill, which benefits them as well.

In future programs, I hope to include flower arrangements and sewing of skirting which is also something I teach as well. This knowledge can be used in their church activities and others that require décor of this kind.

Teaching these men and women has been an educational experience even for me. I hope to continue this journey teaching many more who will go into their communities and help each other in living sustainably and smart.