Everyday People PNG : David Taralu

I moved to Port Moresby in the same year and started working as a security guard until 2017. In 2018 I applied to study at (International Training Institute) to study computing. I was accepted and I managed to complete my studies. Now I am studding at (Port Moresby Technical College).

Life is hard in (Port Moresby). Sometimes when there is no bus fare, I go late to school, or I have nothing to eat. But I am committed and I will sacrifice for my family, my parents, who are (in the village).

Every day is different in Port Moresby and you never know what’s going to happen. It is unpredictable, but you must still persevere to get what you want.