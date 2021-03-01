Everyday People PNG: Daisy

I’m from Central.

Mi sa stap tasol lo haus so narapla kasen (sista), owner blo bus askim mi lo kamap boskru lo last yia tasol.

Olgeta moning mipla sa kirap, redi na statim ron blo bus.

Mipla sa kam stop lo junction (in the village). Fes trip ol sumatin sa kalap. Seken trip em ol wok lain o husait laik kam raun lo taun.

Mi sa enjoim wok blo mi. The pay too is good.

For now, I don’t have any other plans. For me maybe later. I just want to save up for my son, for his school fees later. He is four years old.