Everyday People PNG: Christopher Minimbi

He is blessed with size, skill and the typical PNG aggression. Chris was born in Port Moresby to a PNG father and Fijian mother.

After impressive performances on the local scene for Naitasiri and the Fijian Latui, he earned selection in the Flying Fijians Autumn Nations Cup and came off the bench in his debut against Georgia.

There is a big future for the former Marist student and will push for selection in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“I am from Papua New Guinea but my mother is from Kadavu and we are living in Fiji. I grew up in PNG until I was year 10. My rugby started in Marist Brothers’ High School where I did Year 10. I did not play rugby in PNG. I came here and I picked up the ball and got into Marist.

“My father passed away when I was eight and it has been very, very tough. My mother is very strong. She does not like me playing rugby, but she told me that if I want to play, I should give it 100 per cent. I should not be scared for no reason.

“She is my biggest inspiration. My grandparents are very old. They should be resting but they are looking after me. They are my main drivers. I just keep strong for that, they are my strengths and they keep me going.”

He said Pacific youngsters should have hope.

“Rugby is a great sport, it builds a lot of character. One major part of building character is education. After 12 years, your body is going to tell you to stop. By that time it is best to go back to something you love.

“Find enjoyment in studying. Don’t study it because your mother wants you to study it. Study the field where your passion is and give it your 100 per cent.”