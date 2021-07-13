Everyday People PNG :Christine Tiagoba

I came here to see if my uncles can help me get into grade 7 but they didn’t help me. I thought my uncle who lives in Popondetta would help me but he couldn’t so I got tired of living in Moresby and went back home.

At that time there were not too many people from my village were working in the city and they had no money to help me so I went back home in 1999. Then in 2002 I came back to Moresby and got involved in church activities and we used to go places. But then in 2007 my dad passed away so I went home.

Our village is so far from Tari town and we pay K1000 to go to hire a four-wheel vehicle to go to the village. We live in the valley between the mountain ranges which divides Porgera, Kelabo, and Auwi. We are from Pori and our member is James Marape. But there aren’t any good roads and it is very risky, especially for us women because sometimes they fight and kidnap people on the road. That’s why we will stay forever and ever here in the city. We won’t go back.

Life is very hard for women in the village and I wanted to have an easy life in the city for me and my sisters. When I had enough money I sent for my sisters and my mother to come and live with me here. God gave me a piece of land here to live and serve him. I bought it from my uncle for only K15,000 and we signed papers at the court house so it’s legally mine now.

I set a market table under the rain tree. I sell betelnut and snacks since 2010. Slowly I started to build my house from my market. I always have money because I serve God. I even travelled to Australia to do God’s work.

My brothers helped me to build my house and I pay them K2,000 but then they complained about payment and fought with me, so I gave them another K4,000. I even pay for their wives’ bride price with money and pigs from the village.

I’m not married but I take care of 9 children. Some of them are going to school so I have to give them bus fares and lunch money. They are children of my siblings and cousins who have family problems. Altogether I have 17 mouths to feed in my house including my mother and sisters.

When I came to this place it used to get really flooded during rainy season. But slowly I pay lunch money to drivers of companies that build roads so they have been throwing gravel on my land to back fill it. I planted mango trees, coconut trees and moringa and I have a garden.

I’m talking with my neighbours to see the MP for Moresby South so he can help us with a proper drainage here because we gave him our votes. I hope he will help us do something here.