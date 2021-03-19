Everyday People PNG : Charles Abel

“I was fortunate enough to listen in many occasions as Sir Cecil Abel and Sir Michael discuss over a cup of tea in the mornings, talking about the PANGU Pati, talking about the future of this nation and also sharing a few jokes.”

“It was amazing to listen to and I have the opportunity as the Member of Parliament when I came-in in 2007 to serve under him as Prime Minister.”

“It was my honour and privilege.”

“We reflect on his life and of course express our condolences sincerely.”

Member for Alotau Charles Abel, reflecting on his childhood and being in the midst of the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.