Everyday People PNG: Carol Kalami Johnson

I have a trade store, a rent house and I do tailoring back home in Kokopo.

I came to Port Moresby to attend my daughter’s graduation and I heard of this opportunity for PNG SME Gowers’ seminar so I registered to attend. I’m glad I did because what I learnt really inspired me to go further into developing my business. I see many possibilities.

Growing up, I didn’t get any formal training, but sewing was part of my life. I learnt how to sew by using my mother’s sewing machine. Now I have a thriving tailoring business which I think has potential to grow.

Before having my own business, I was in formal employment for 8 years. I was working with Tropicana and I learned a lot from Sandra Lau, the owner of Tropicana. She has been an inspiration to me. I resigned from there and went back to my village. I wanted to help my people in the village so I started my own little trade store. However I experienced a lot of challenges; wantoks and family obligations were chewing into what I earned. It was diminishing and not growing, so I moved back to Kokopo town during COVID-19.

I operate from my own little yard in Kokopo and I’d like to say that my tailoring business is doing very well. Besides sewing meri blouses to sell at the market, I also have a current tailoring contract with a school in my district, in which I am sewing all the school uniforms.

Right now I have my little temporary set up, but I have a big vision of one day growing big just like Tropicana. I want to say, that if you think and you have the faith in yourself that you can do it, then you can do it!

I have a trade store, a rent house and I do tailoring back home in Kokopo.

I came to Port Moresby to attend my daughter’s graduation and I heard of this opportunity for PNG SME Gowers’ seminar so I registered to attend. I’m glad I did because what I learnt really inspired me to go further into developing my business. I see many possibilities.

Growing up, I didn’t get any formal training, but sewing was part of my life. I learnt how to sew by using my mother’s sewing machine. Now I have a thriving tailoring business which I think has potential to grow.

Before having my own business, I was in formal employment for 8 years. I was working with Tropicana and I learned a lot from Sandra Lau, the owner of Tropicana. She has been an inspiration to me. I resigned from there and went back to my village. I wanted to help my people in the village so I started my own little trade store. However I experienced a lot of challenges; wantoks and family obligations were chewing into what I earned. It was diminishing and not growing, so I moved back to Kokopo town during COVID-19.

I operate from my own little yard in Kokopo and I’d like to say that my tailoring business is doing very well. Besides sewing meri blouses to sell at the market, I also have a current tailoring contract with a school in my district, in which I am sewing all the school uniforms.

Right now I have my little temporary set up, but I have a big vision of one day growing big just like Tropicana. I want to say, that if you think and you have the faith in yourself that you can do it, then you can do it!