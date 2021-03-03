Everyday People PNG : Captain Moses Padigaga

“I am from Alotau as well as my First officer Bernice Watinga and also our boss Air Niugini CEO Bruce Alabaster is married to Alotau.”

“Alotau will always have a place in our heart.”

“It is long overdue and thanks to the National Airport Corporation all people involved in upgrading the airport so that bigger aeroplane B737 can land.”

“This is for the people so we able to facilitate today and am proud to be one of the guys involved in making this happen.”

Boeing 737 Captain Moses Padigaga on the occasion of the inaugural flight to Gurney Airport, Alotau, Milne Bay Province.