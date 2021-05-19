Everyday People PNG : Capt Kodor Ends Flying Legacy

Upon retirement, Captain Kodor accumulated a total of 44 years of active flying.

Captain Kodor retired in February after training a large number of pilots, many of them nationals who are now flying the airline’s Boeing aircraft.

Kodor said: “I leave Air Niugini on a high note, proud to have given my time in training to about half of the Boeing pilots in the fleet.

Kodor is Air Niugini’s first national pilot to have retired upon reaching the age of 65, following his final flight, PX004 on the Boeing 767 from Brisbane to Port Moresby on February 2, the day he turned 65 years-old.

The retired pilot’s greatest achievement was becoming a Check and Training pilot on the Boeing aircraft following Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) PNG’s approval in 2004.

Over the years, Captain Kodor conducted at least seven type rating courses which involved 14 pilots, mostly First Officers (FOs) trained under his wings, many of whom are currently flying Air Niugini’s Boeing aircraft.

“Basically, I have been training all my flying career and it gives me great satisfaction to see younger pilots moving up in their career,” Captain Kodor said.

Apart from training pilots, Captain Kodor also designed an in-house B767-300 Type Rating course, which he described as challenging.

Kodor flew with the PNG Defence Force Air Transport Wing for 10 years before he commenced his career with Air Niugini on September 1986.

He was sent by the PNG Defence Force to Australia’s military flying school, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base in East Sale, Victoria where he got his wings upon graduating in 1977.

He said, “I walked into Air Niugini without going through any job interview, and commenced my Dash 7 engineering course around September 1986.”

“I was fortunate to have had a very smart and experienced trainer, Captain Granger Narara who had a time of his training career to convert my mind set from flying at 100 -120kts ground speed on Dash 8, increased to about 300 – 400kts on Fokker 28, meaning you have to think faster,” said Captain Kodor.

He started his Fokker command training in 1994 and by 1997 to1998, he started training young and upcoming FOs to the Fokker fleet.

After training and checking four FOs to line, he was then promoted to Airbus A310 in 1999 and by January 2002, he got his command on the Airbus A310.

“By then, I finally reached my ultimate goals of becoming an International Airline Transport pilot, Check and Training pilot, and achieving Instrument of Authorization (IOA) from CASA PNG. “

Captain Kodor’s interest for flying all began at the age of four when he came across a toy plane while growing up in the 1960s in Awar village, Bogia District of Madang Province.

“There was a family in the village whose father was a cook on a ship. One day he brought home a toy plane causing curiosity among my age group.”

“I was so interested to know as to how this thing works and who works on it. That increased my level of interest to know how the real thing works,” he said.

“The top lessons I have learned from my experience working with the national airline is to treat everyone the same, work as a team to meet the company’s goal, and maintaining the company’s highest safety standard.”

He says over the decades, Air Niugini’s safety standard is one of the best and on par with the other major carriers around the world.

“Keep the safety standards, never compromise. I will surely miss flying my favourite Boeing 767 aircraft and colleagues who I have interacted with on a daily basis. They all made my journey a memorable one,” Captain Kodor said.

He encouraged those still with Air Niugini to always have a vision and work hard towards it.

He thanked Air Niugini for giving him the privilege to serve the organization and leaves with fond memories.

“To those still flying the Bird of Paradise, be a proud patriot and happy landings,” Kodor said.