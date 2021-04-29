Everyday People PNG : Bernhard Schlichting Part II

I was privileged to witness PNG gain its independence with the determination and dream of a very brave and significant man.

When I arrived at the Jacksons International Airport, I was quite shocked to see that everywhere on the streets and walls were red stain marks! I immediately grew concerned thinking, ‘are people fighting here a lot?” The worried sweat beads on my face decreased once my driver explained that it was only the local’s favourite nut from the betel-nut tree!

The first leg of my adventures began as I left Port Moresby en route to Arawa, Bougainville. The people are wonderful and the beauty of the place is even more so.

I stayed a couple of weeks there helping my brother with his building company and before long, I had a work permit and stayed on.

I eventually brought my wife and daughter over from Berlin. My wife and I have been married for 50 wonderful years and 45 of those years has been spent living in amazing Papua New Guinea.

The true adventure began with meeting many local elders who still spoke in German, this made me feel comfortable as they helped me communicate better with everyone else there. FUN FACT: The German Empire placed Bougainville under a protectorate in 1886, while the remainder of the Solomon Islands became part of the British Empire in 1893. In this era, people of Bougainville adapted to speaking fluent German. The remaining generation of that time were a great help to me in communicating to the locals, allowing me to teach them the modern building trade.

Weeks after my arrival, I found that Arawa had some talented locals that played quite well on available instruments. This was the birth of my first local live band. We started out as the Sirosis band of Bougainville and now in Port Moresby continued on as the X-TENSIONS Band. We have played all over PNG.

Since playing for BCL’s single men’s quarters fundraiser for Cirrhosis patients (of which the band’s first name was originally dreamed up), we grew to be one of the best rock bands ever. Years after, we engaged more members and thus created the X-tensions Band.

X-tensions band has been involved with many major concerts and live shows over the years, and have played for and with international bands and artists. I had the honour of building the stage for Late Pope John Paul II on his last visit to PNG and set the PA as well.

I love Papua New Guinea and that proof not only is evident in my contribution to the building and construction business or my absolute passion for live music and professional stage and PA set up, but in the certification as a proud PNG citizen as of 1991.

I have invested 45 years of my life and personal income in state-of-the-art band equipment and this for me is money and time well spent. I am truly grateful to my wife for her constant support in my musical adventures. It has been nothing short of amazing.

Sadly, live music is slowly becoming a memory on a dusty shelf and the digital world is taking over rapidly leaving many talented live musicians stranded. These gigs and venues are our bread and butter. Wouldn’t it be nice to press rewind and bring back the days when we made a DJ refuse to play only because live bands just brought his tracks to a whole other level? Yes, it definitely would be nice.