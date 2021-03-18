Everyday People PNG : Bartholomew Dai

I remember when I was in grade 6, I got into a fight with one of my friends. We both got called into the principal’s office and I was laid off from school for two weeks as a consequence. During those two weeks I felt sad so when I returned to school, the first thing I did was to look for him and apologized. We all are enslaved to our own little demon, either in word, deed, action and addiction. They all have one cure. That cure is Jesus Christ himself. Jesus cures a man with a demon with power and authority. We too must be cured with the sacrament of confession and be ready when he comes.

Bartholomew Dai, Don Bosco Gabutu