Everyday People PNG : Asi Pailea

My story is one I like to recall a lot as it was when my life’s path led me to my calling in the ministry. I came to know God in 1997 when I was just a young girl with no direction. I chose to live as I wanted and didn’t know that God had a plan set in motion for me.

I joined the Adventist youth ministry in 1997 with the help and guidance of individuals from the ministry that shared their testimonies and in turn I received the lord as my lord and savior. I lived outside of church not knowing God or without ever attending any mass or youth gathering whatsoever. You could say I was a lost sheep at the time.

For the past 24 years my husband and I have been solely committed to our work in and with the Pathfinder ministry, it is also how we met and bonded in the work of the Lord.

The Pathfinder ministry has been active in doing charity works for the community and society as a whole. We do our best to contribute our time and effort in raising funds to cater to needs of those in hospitals, prisons, and schools. Ministering the word of God through these activities is the main reason for these works.

People need to hear the gospel and to be visited by those who will bring to them genuine hope just from a prayer, scripture and a thoughtful but necessary donation. For so long we have been running evangelistic programs and youth ministries and so far there have been testimonies from those whose lives we have touched and changed for the better.

COVID-19 has of course limited our programs but not enough to stop us from continuing the good work of the Lord. In our own communities we prepare mini programs that are within the adherence of pandemic protocol so that no one is left out on the ever flowing word of God.

In my experience I never knew who God was or even just to utter a simple prayer. The Pathfinder ministry has brought me a long way from where I was, not through anything but powerful prayer because they believed in the best for me.

To those that may read my story, if you ever stumble upon the word either been preached or prayed, receive it and meditate upon it and you yourself will be inspired by the Holy Spirit. Pray and God himself will do his work upon your life as he did and continues to do in mine.