Everyday People PNG : Arthur Gini

I also started a small printing business so I’m doing printing, photocopying and typing and it has really helped me financially. I have been helping a lot of youths in the community in finding employment, by writing their Letter of Interest, CV and their character references. Most are now employed so I’m happy for them.

I have two siblings, a brother and a sister and I am the last born. Since the passing away of my Dad this year, I have to be strong for my mom and the family. I had to help mom in running the PMV business we have.

I am a Christian and church is my home. I have been actively doing work in the church in different roles for like 15 years now. I was a church youth leader for about 8 years at different times. I have served in the music ministry for 12 years.

I think there is no other better place to be than to be right here doing God’s work. It is part of me. I am nothing without God. Currently I am the Youth Secretary and Musician as well.

Because of my involvement in the church I had been recognized by the community and recently I was elected to be the Treasurer of our newly formed Gaverahia Association.

I always wanted to see community living peaceful and harmoniously without trouble and free from fear.

I wanted peace, law & order, proper Water supply, electricity etc.. for my community that's why I want to get involved and be part of that development.

I want to influence other young people like me to be responsible and do something better instead of consuming alcohol and drugs and doing illegal activities.

Above all I want to influence them to come to church and know the Lord. Most of my peers and school mates are employed and am proud of what they've become. I see this as a challenge and will never gave up on my dreams and life goals.

I wanted to be a businessman so I can have my own charity, a Children’s Care Centre to look after homeless children.

I want to give them hope and a good future.

My motto is ‘Do Good to others if you want them to do good to you.’

I truly believe that God will only bless you if you bless others.