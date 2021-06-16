Everyday People PNG : Andrew Kuliniasi

For so long I have envisioned to do a story that entails the length one has to go through to get their status in society recognised and understood. I am, as many would say, very different in my standing as a human being.

I advocate awareness programs through the plays I produce in hopes that it will reach to the core of someone or people who have been in denial and never knew they needed a channel to break free.

I want to be the beacon that relates hope through art and possibly the energy they are pulled to in order to get out of something influenced by stigma and toxicity in society.

Wouldn’t it be a relief to be able to express yourself without the worry of being judged from the get go? Human rights in certain places is flawed, but only because we tarnish the very foundation it was built on; a freedom to express yourself.

“He is Victor” is a play I wrote to have people understand what an individual was going through privately and little did his family know, the stigma and hate surrounding those with either diseases or the type of Gender Base standing they had, as a person caused his life to come to a mysterious end.

The play is one of many to come. Let’s end the stigma caused by peoples ignorance and hopefully through advocacy of awareness, we can save lives from abusive situations and above all death.