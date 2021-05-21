Everyday People PNG : Allen Terry

I am currently employed by EMTV as a camera operator with the newsroom.

I am the first born in a family of 9.

I am single, and I live at Morata here in the nation’s capital.

COVID-19 has affected my family, especially my siblings who had their classes disrupted, and they had to stay at home for a while.

Hopefully, they don’t fall behind on their studies and still learn as much as they should.

I also see that businesses have also been affected with the hike in the cost of doing business.

That has led to the cost of goods and services increasing, putting a strain on simple people in the country.

I hope everything goes back to normal soon, because we cannot keep going like this.