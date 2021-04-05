Everyday People PNG : Agnes Tau

I am married to Christopher Dai, he’s from Tubuserea and Kerema and he works with Digicel Play box team. We’ve been married for 5 years now but we were in relationship for a long time.

I have two beautiful kids, a girl and a boy. The girl is 5 years old, and she’s doing her first year of schooling at Taurama kindergarten. The boy is two, turning 3 so he’s just at home.

I am a supervisor here in the Sesago Discount Pharmacy. I was working at Central Waigani at a check-out operator in 2009 for about two months when the then manager of Premium Beverage which is part of Sesago, and his wife invited me to come work with them.

They observed how I was approaching the customers and they asked if I would be interested to join their company. I worked shifts there I agreed to join them when they offered me the job which was going to be an 8am to 4pm job.

Premium Beverages has closed down so I came over to Sesago Logistics because it is the main company.

Although I didn’t know anything about orders of medicines. I just tried to help wherever I could so I learnt to do many things and slowly I found my place when I got to know most of the common medicines that were being ordered.

But I learnt fast and from there early last year in 2020 when they were planning to open the pharmacy so they were telling us to sort everything out. I was assisting with getting bar codes for all items here and the details of the stock. It took us three weeks to do that.

The boss appointed me to be the supervisor, because they saw that I was capable to do this so I assist the Pharmacist as the Manager and the IT guy.

I learnt from others, built confidence in myself and the work that I do.

I really enjoy my work here coz it’s more like I’m doing everything. It’s like multi-tasking and I like it because I’m learning many things and if I leave this place and go somewhere else I have that confidence and ability to do it.

I’m so thankful that I’m here. It’s not by mistake, it’s truly God’s blessing that I got this job. It’s not only one job I’m doing, I’m doing many jobs.

Agnes Tau, Sesago Discount Pharmacy, NCD.