Everyday People: Peter Kinden

I was enrolled in a Business and Accounting diploma program in 2018 and 2019 at International Training Institute (ITI) Port Moresby campus. Due to financial constraints I could not attain my paper.

I sought employment to support myself, so that I didn’t depend much on my parents and relatives. In 2020 Hawkeye security firm employed me as a security guard.

Hawkeye posted me to the Digicel Office here at Gordons and I’ve been here since. I am grateful for all the challenges that I have faced this year as it makes me appreciate all that I have.

By next year I think, I might work from January to roughly March to add onto what I have saved to get my diploma and maybe go on ahead to go to UOG or maybe secure something else for myself.

I am thankful for my family and all who support me as I look forward to 2022.