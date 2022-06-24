EveryDay People: NUI KANAKA INKERS

At Nui Kanaka Inkers we bring to life the kind of tattoos that are also inspired by customers and at times this results in connecting two different cultures fused into one.

The price range varies depending on the type of design and its size and if the client requires something more elaborate we do house calls for the client’s convenience, and we have even travelled out into other areas of Papua New Guinea according to customer demand.

We are fully kitted with a professional-grade tattooing machine and though we are only a few months into our business we have committed ourselves to providing quality and genuinely tractable work with each of us holding over six years in tattooing experience.

So you can rest assured that we most definitely can recreate your desired tattoo design may it be big or small.

We thank all our customers that have supported us in our growth, and because of you we will eventually have a space that can cater for all your tattooing needs in the near future.