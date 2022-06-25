Everyday People: Noito Ume

Noito when interviewed on April 22 was his fifth day on his first job, as a trainee at the Noko Lodge in Port Moresby.

Noito will graduate this month, after completing a three-month course at the Asia Pacific College. Before college, he attended Hagita Secondary School in Milne Bay and before that completed his primary schooling in Hisiu Primary school.

He is learning so much from the front office, greeting and serving customers.

A porter’s job is to serve as the first point of contact to assist guests and other responsibilities includes, carrying guests’ luggage, fixing minor issues (like changing light bulbs) and cleaning building areas, including entrances.

“I took out special awards, 2nd Runner Up in Customer Service & Tourism & Airline Operations.

“I’d love to have my own vehicle and small business like buying prawns in the village and reselling them in the big city.”