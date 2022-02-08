Everyday People: Nauna Brothers Start-up SME

Along with my two brothers, Tau Nauna and Gaba Nauna, we started this side SME called N-Trio Headlights Retrofits and basically what we do is sell and custom-fit projector headlights for vehicles.

The main reason why we wanted to start up this business was to especially, help our parents financially, but I believe the idea behind this was driven by passion, because growing up the three of us loved vehicles, and we would do little alterations to our dad’s vehicle.

The main business idea here was brought up by my youngest brother Gaba, who then shared it with Tau and I because there were three of us and we had equal ideas for the business, we delegated different tasks and officially launched our brand in June 2021.

One of our biggest highlights and marketing boost, that put us out there was customizing the headlights on the Cruiser for J-Mart’s Christmas promotion. The feeling of seeing our work be displayed on a promo vehicle was really one of a kind.

After starting up the business, I came to a realise that anyone can start up a business, but what makes you a businessperson is how you manage to keep it afloat. We think that businesses are for only older people but that’s not the case.

With viewing it as a challenge, rather than a blockade, that will make you think positively about it and try as much as you can to get things done when they seem to not be working out.