Everyday People: Morris Aia

It has only been two weeks that I have started work here, I love the work I do and enjoy the environment.

I like to greet people and the clients that come and go. I get to see all the interesting work that goes on here at Motukea.

I work on day shift and finish at 7pm. It’s interesting to see what the workers do at Motukea dockyard. They use big machines like cranes, forklifts and other machines to speed up work. It is all about machines doing the job.

These first two weeks were challenging at first, getting used to the area and the work. Now I am used to it and I like it very much.

Before I came to Motukea, I was working in a construction yard, doing carpentry and plumbing. I only finished grade eight and never continued to high school.

If I had the chance to go back to school, I would enroll in a vocational school and learn a trade.

Everyone is getting ready to celebrate Christmas now. As for me, I will see how it goes. I am married and have two children, a boy and a girl. The oldest is 12 and the youngest is 8. We live at Erima.

I hope I can have enough money by Christmas so my family and I can celebrate, but I will see how it goes.

Many people are planning for the New Year and what they should to welcome the new year. For me, I haven’t thought about that yet. Right now, I am focusing on work and taking care of my family.

I just found out on news that there is a new variant of COVID-19 and I don’t know how to feel about it. I have received my first vaccination, which is the Astra Zeneca. It has been worrying for me. I was hesitant to get the jab but I just had to do it.

It’s okay though, because I didn’t get any side effects. I don’t know if I should get another shot, I am still confused and worried.