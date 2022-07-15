Everyday People - Mirriam Wasi

Mirriam Wasi is 47-years-old, and is a single mother who has lived in the Ward 7 area of Wewak Urban electorate all her life. She is self-employed as a tailor. She sews dresses and sells on the street to support herself and her children.

As a voter in the 2022 National General Elections, she was eager to go in to throw in her vote because she has been participating in prayers for righteousness and honest leaders in parliament, who will care for her needs as well as for others.

She said as a single mother, she struggles to pay for her children’s tuition fees and she would like a leader for her Open Electorate to be one who will take care for their educational needs.

Thus, she didn’t want to miss a chance to vote and luckily enough she was one of the fortunate ones who still have her name in the common roll so she voted.

“I live in this area so I was urged to come and cast my vote today because I am a single mother and I want a good and honest leader who will represent us and to do the right thing because we had been praying to God to give us a good leader to take care of us.

“My main desire is for my children to be able to go to school. This is the reason why I felt urged to come and vote today.”