Everyday People: Michaelynne Peyton

Inspired by my late father, Corporal Patrick Peyton, who was a transport engineer with the Engineering Battalion in the PNG Defence Force, I pursued a career as a metal fabricator and welder with Bismark Maritime for three years.

I continued on to being a boiler maker and welder with Boinamo Enterprise Limited for eight years before joining Hidden Valley Mine.

I have always wanted to be like my father, doing jobs in the technical field, and it’s been exciting working here.

I try to work extra hard, as my dad always told me that working in a male dominated environment is challenging so I have to be strong.

My father instilled confidence and high self-esteem to face the challenges in my career. He was actively engaged throughout my childhood and taught me to do everything with confidence.

My role is not confined to the warehouse and office alone but includes handling backhoes, loaders, excavators and forklifts.

I’ve had an exciting three years here.

Male-dominated industries and occupations usually reinforce stereotypes and create an unfavourable environment for women to work in. But that hasn’t been the case for me.

I’m thankful that the company I work for remained focused on making mining more representative and successful through diversity, gender equality and inclusion.

(Article and picture by Hidden Valley Mine)