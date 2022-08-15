Everyday People - Meagen Gunemba

Soccer is in my blood; my uncles from my mother’s side were soccer players who used to represent the country.

My dad is the coach for Lae City Dwellers and our local club, Poro FC, while my two big brothers – Raymond and Troy – are also soccer players. Now, I’ve followed in my uncles’ footsteps, just like my two older brothers.

I was around seven years old when I started playing in the junior division – Under 10 and Under 12. Twenty years later and I’m still playing.

I missed out in the Under 15 selection for Singapore, the youth Olympics, and I was also dropped in the Under 17 division to represent PNG in New Zealand.

I started representing the country in 2012 in the Under 20 tournament in New Zealand.

Nothing comes easy. You have to work hard. It’s just like giving your all to go to school so you can earn a living in future.

We did not do well in school so we gave our all to soccer; every morning and afternoon, we’re down at the soccer field for training with our soccer balls.

Nogat les blo treining.

We also dedicate everything to God. That is why I have been successful with my game.

Hard work and God are the reason why we made history for PNG as a team.

I know that my other sisters also give their time to training and God that is why we were able to make our country proud.