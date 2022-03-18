Everyday People: Lynn Pango

With the help of my three sisters, we started frying and selling Lamb Flaps back in 2010. Our Lamb Flaps market is located along VaiVai Avenue, right at the entrance of Hunu Place in Boroko, National Capital District.



Apart from cooking and selling Lamb flaps, we also fry sausages and bananas as well as selling canned drinks with Buai and cigarettes. The little income we get at the end of the week goes to cater for the children’s school fees as well as other expenses that we need to meet.



Everyone knows the cost of living in Port Moresby is very high and in order to survive, we have to make ends meet in every possible way. Everyday, I get customers from all over the city. In a week, I make roughly K1,000 to K1,500.



My advice to anyone who is not employed and wants to start up a small vendors market is to go for it. Survival in the city can be difficult if you’re lazy, but if you’re prepared to work hard, you can achieve a lot.